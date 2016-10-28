The Latest: Police identify baby believed buried in landfill

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The latest on the death of a baby boy whose body Wyoming authorities believe was taken to a northern Colorado landfill (all times local):

4:14 p.m.: Wyoming authorities have identified the 13-month old boy whose body they believe was taken to a landfill in northern Colorado.

Capt. Linda Gesell of the Laramie County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 13-month old Silas Anthony Ojeda of Cheyenne.

Gesell says 23-year-old Logan Hunter Rogers of Cheyenne was set to appear in court Friday afternoon in Cheyenne on charges of manslaughter and reckless child endangering.

But that hearing was cancelled after Gesell says Rogers asked to speak with detectives again.

Gesell says Rogers does not yet have a lawyer. No one else has been arrested.

Gesell says someone at the boy's home told investigators that Ojeda's body was dumped in a trash container in Cheyenne.

Trash from the container is discarded in a private landfill in Ault, Colorado.

___

11:56 a.m.: Wyoming authorities have arrested a man in connection with the death of a 13-month-old Cheyenne boy. The search for the boy's body is set to begin Monday at a landfill in northern Colorado.

Capt. Linda Gesell of the Laramie County Sheriff's Office says authorities have arrested 23-year-old Logan Hunter Rogers of Cheyenne. Gesell says Rogers faces an initial court appearance Friday in Cheyenne on charges of manslaughter and reckless child endangering.

No lawyer has been listed yet as representing Rogers.