The Latest: Shot officer dies after surgery complications

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on the death of a Fairbanks police officer (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

Fairbanks police say an officer who was shot last week has died.

Police say Sgt. Allen Brandt died Friday after complications from surgery the day before.

Brandt pulled over to talk to a man walking on a street early on Oct. 16. Authorities say Anthony G. Jenkins-Alexie shot the officer five times, stole his gun and took off for a few blocks in the police cruiser.

Jenkins-Alexie was charged with attempted murder and other counts. Online court records show Jenkins-Alexie is represented by the state Public Defender Agency, which declined to say earlier on Friday which attorney is representing him.

Brandt was an 11-year veteran of the police force.

10 a.m.

Fairbanks police say an officer recovering at an Anchorage hospital from injuries sustained in a shooting is being treated for complications following eye surgery.

Police said Friday that Sgt. Allen Brandt is sedated following the complications Thursday.

Police say they are not immediately releasing further information out of respect for the officer's family.

