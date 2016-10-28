Turkey sacks hundreds of military personnel in coup probe

ISTANBUL — Turkey's military has fired 460 employees as part of an ongoing investigation into the movement allegedly responsible for the failed coup attempt on July 15.

The Ministry of National Defence announced in a tweet on Friday that 195 staff members — of which 158 were officers — have been dismissed from the army and the navy.

A spokesman says this brings the total number of dismissals by the ministry to 4,243 military personnel since the coup.

Additionally, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency says the Interior Ministry dismissed on Friday 153 members of the Gendarmerie and 112 of the Coast Guard.