Turkey sacks hundreds of military personnel in coup probe
ISTANBUL — Turkey's military has fired 460 employees as part of an ongoing investigation into the movement allegedly responsible for the failed coup attempt on July 15.
A spokesman says this brings the total number of dismissals by the ministry to 4,243 military personnel since the coup.
Additionally, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency says the Interior Ministry dismissed on Friday 153 members of the Gendarmerie and 112 of the Coast Guard.
Tens of thousands of people have been dismissed or suspended from government jobs for alleged links to the coup, including from the military, police, judiciary and the Education Ministry.