US man honoured for role in saving Polish treasure from Nazis

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts fisherman and former U.S. Army private has been honoured by Poland for his role in returning cultural treasures stolen by the Nazis during World War II.

The Gloucester (GLAH'-stur) Times (http://bit.ly/2eEjtp8 ) reports Curtis Dagley was awarded a Bene Merito medal for helping save the 15th-century altarpiece of St. Mary's Church in Krakow.

The revered, hand-carved altarpiece tells the story of the role of Mary in helping her son, Jesus, make amends for the sins of the world. More than 200 figures adorn it — some 12 feet tall.

Dagley was also recognized for his imprisonment by Communist authorities in Poland. After he returned home, he worked as a fisherman in Gloucester for more than 40 years.

Dagley received the medal Thursday at Gloucester City Hall.

___