Western Mediterranean foreign ministers meet in Marseille

PARIS — France is hosting an international summit of foreign ministers from countries near the western Mediterranean Sea that is expected to discuss the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria and elsewhere, radicalization, as well as migration.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault is chairing the Friday meeting in the port city of Marseille along with his Moroccan counterpart Salaheddine Mezouar.

Ayrault told newspaper "La Provence" the meeting will highlight the fight against human and arms traffickers who exploit migrants crossing by sea from Libya to Europe following an agreement that clamps down on illegal immigration to Greece, another entry-point to the continent.