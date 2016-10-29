Angry Egyptians disrupt PM's visit to flood-stricken city

CAIRO — Disgruntled Egyptians blocked the road in front of the Egyptian prime minister's entourage as he headed to visit a city devastated by heavy rains and flooding.

According to the daily Al-Masry Al-Youm, residents ordered Sherif Ismail to turn around and leave Ras Gharib, the Red Sea port town which was among the hardest hit by Friday's storms.

The paper said that angry citizens on Saturday criticized the government for its slow response to the flooding, which caused power outages and several deaths among residents. Ismail, instead, left his car and toured the town, promising to seek quick government support for the residents.