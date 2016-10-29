Australian Miss Universe says Trump treated her with respect

CANBERRA, Australia — An Australian former Miss Universe says Donald Trump has always treated her with respect after a video emerged of an awkward exchange between the pair in Sydney in 2011.

Jennifer Hawkins won the pageant in 2004, when it was owned by Trump. Trump, now the Republican presidential nominee, accuses her in the video as he addresses 10,000 people in Sydney of initially refusing to introduce him. She blames a "miscommunication" with her management.

The video, released by Huffington Post, shows Hawkins raising her forearm between she and Trump as Trump kisses her on the cheek. He gets laughs from the crowd with a double entendre and she tells Trump that he has embarrassed her before leaving the stage.