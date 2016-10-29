Brooklyn-to-Staten Island drinking water tunnel is activated

NEW YORK — A $250 million drinking water tunnel from Brooklyn to Staten Island that had been delayed by Superstorm Sandy has been activated.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Saturday that the tunnel is a critical backup that can deliver up to 150 million gallons of safe drinking water per day to Staten Island residents in the aftermath of a disaster.

Called a siphon, the tunnel runs under New York Harbor and replaces two, nearly 100-year-old siphons.

Staten Islanders use about 50 million gallons of water daily that's carries from upstate New York. That will continue to be the main water supply for residents.