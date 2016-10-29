Child of 'Britain's Schindler' appeals for help for refugees

LONDON — The daughter of a stockbroker nicknamed 'Britain's Schindler' for saving Jewish children from the Nazis is appealing for today's child refugees to be treated with similar compassion.

Barbara Winton's late father, Nicholas, saved some 650 Jewish children from the Holocaust by extricating them from Nazi-occupied Europe and putting them on trains to the UK.

Winton says another generation, this one from Africa and the Middle East, needs the kindness Britain previously offered.

She said in remarks offered Saturday on the website of the organization Help Refugees that the best way to honour her father's memory is "to show the same concern and compassion he did then, for those in danger and in need now."