Clinton tries to quell resurgent email issue late in race

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — For more than a year, Hillary Clinton has been a reluctant participant in the email controversy that has dogged her campaign, responding defensively to inquiries — and often only when there's a political imperative to do so.

On Friday, the imperative was clear.

The email issue flared up unexpectedly just over a week from Election Day, threatening Clinton's lead over Republican Donald Trump. The FBI announced it was looking into whether there was classified information on a device belonging to Anthony Weiner, the disgraced ex-congressman who is separated from longtime Clinton aide Huma Abedin.