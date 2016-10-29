Egypt's beer producer to face prosecutor for insulting army

CAIRO — Egypt's Consumer Protection Agency has referred the country's leading producer of beer, wine and spirits to a prosecutor over accusations that it offended the army in a social media advertisement.

In an official statement, the head of the agency Adel Yacoub said Saturday that the Heineken-owned Al-Ahram Beverage Company has "harmed one of the state institutions."

He noted the advertisement was posted on the company's Facebook page this month and showed a man carrying a military service certificate with the word "exempted" next to a caption that reads "dream."

"This is the dream of each one of us," the advertisement said.