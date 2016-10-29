Found emails? Clinton aide didn't delete old messages

WASHINGTON — The longtime Hillary Clinton aide at the centre of a renewed FBI email investigation testified under oath four months ago she never deleted old emails.

Huma Abedin (HOO'-muh AB'-uh-deen) also promised in 2013 not to take sensitive files when she left the State Department.

FBI Director James Comey notified Congress on Friday the emails had led agents to re-examine whether classified information was mishandled.

That was the focus of its earlier criminal inquiry into Clinton's use of a private email server.

The newly discovered emails were on a device seized during a sexting investigation of Anthony Weiner — the disgraced ex-congressman who's Abedin's estranged husband.