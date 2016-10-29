Found emails? Clinton aide didn't delete old messages
WASHINGTON — The longtime Hillary Clinton aide at the
Huma Abedin (HOO'-muh AB'-uh-deen) also promised in 2013 not to take sensitive files when she left the State Department.
FBI Director James Comey notified Congress on Friday the emails had led agents to re-examine whether classified information was mishandled.
That was the focus of its earlier criminal inquiry into Clinton's use of a private email server.
The newly discovered emails were on a device seized during a sexting investigation of Anthony Weiner — the disgraced ex-congressman who's Abedin's estranged husband.
Abedin's testimony in a recent civil lawsuit about State Department records may help explain why agents found emails that Comey said would be reviewed.