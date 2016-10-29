News / World

Found emails? Clinton aide didn't delete old messages

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2016 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks with senior aide Huma Abedin aboard her campaign plane at Westchester County Airport in White Plains. The longtime Hillary Clinton aide at the center of a renewed FBI email investigation testified under oath four months ago she never deleted old emails, despite promising in 2013 not to take sensitive files when she left the State Department. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2016 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks with senior aide Huma Abedin aboard her campaign plane at Westchester County Airport in White Plains. The longtime Hillary Clinton aide at the center of a renewed FBI email investigation testified under oath four months ago she never deleted old emails, despite promising in 2013 not to take sensitive files when she left the State Department. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON — The longtime Hillary Clinton aide at the centre of a renewed FBI email investigation testified under oath four months ago she never deleted old emails.

Huma Abedin (HOO'-muh AB'-uh-deen) also promised in 2013 not to take sensitive files when she left the State Department.

FBI Director James Comey notified Congress on Friday the emails had led agents to re-examine whether classified information was mishandled.

That was the focus of its earlier criminal inquiry into Clinton's use of a private email server.

The newly discovered emails were on a device seized during a sexting investigation of Anthony Weiner — the disgraced ex-congressman who's Abedin's estranged husband.

Abedin's testimony in a recent civil lawsuit about State Department records may help explain why agents found emails that Comey said would be reviewed.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular