Israel condemns official who linked Italy quake to UN vote

JERUSALEM — Israel has condemned an official who suggested an earthquake in Italy was related to the contentious vote at a United Nations body.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon says Saturday that Israel apologizes for the comments of Deputy Minister Ayoob Kara that were "improper and would have been better left unsaid." Nahshon says Kara will be summoned for a "clarification talk" with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The announcement came shortly before an official visit to Israel by Italian President Sergio Mattarella.