Officials: Family of 11 killed by airstrikes in Yemen

SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni security officials say a family of 11 people was killed in a Saudi-led coalition airstrike in the war-torn western city of Taiz.

The officials say that the Saturday airstrike targeted the house of a citizen named Abdullah Abdo in a southern district called al-Salw.

Taiz, the cultural centre of Yemen, has been torn between coalition-backed forces and Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, for the past year and a half. The district that came under attack is close to the front line, and officials said that it is often difficult hard to distinguish rebels from government forces.

The fighting between the two sides intensified in al-Salw in recent days and many families have fled their homes.