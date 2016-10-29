Officials: Family of 11 killed by airstrikes in Yemen
SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni security officials say a family of 11 people was killed in a Saudi-led coalition airstrike in the war-torn western city of Taiz.
The officials say that the Saturday airstrike targeted the house of a citizen named Abdullah Abdo in a southern district called al-Salw.
The fighting between the two sides intensified in al-Salw in recent days and many families have fled their homes.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because of security concerns.