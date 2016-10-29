News / World

Pro-Trump rally in Brazil turns into confrontation

Police detain a man who was involved in a fight with supporters of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. The fight broke out during a small pro-Trump rally organized by a right-wing group via social media. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

SAO PAULO — Brazilian supporters and foes of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump have clashed in the Brazilian city Sao Paulo — a small sign of the passions the U.S. election is rousing abroad.

A right-leaning group called Together for Brazil held a demonstration of support on Saturday, holding up English-language signs with messages including "Brazilians for Trump" and "Hillary for Prison."

Scuffles erupted when they were confronted by members of two small leftist groups, the Anti-Fascist League and Revolutionary Periphery. Police say they detained four people. No serious injuries were reported.

The confrontation involved some 100 people along the Avenida Paulista, one of the city's main business thoroughfares.

