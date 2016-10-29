Pro-Trump rally in Brazil turns into confrontation

SAO PAULO — Brazilian supporters and foes of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump have clashed in the Brazilian city Sao Paulo — a small sign of the passions the U.S. election is rousing abroad.

A right-leaning group called Together for Brazil held a demonstration of support on Saturday, holding up English-language signs with messages including "Brazilians for Trump" and "Hillary for Prison."

Scuffles erupted when they were confronted by members of two small leftist groups, the Anti-Fascist League and Revolutionary Periphery. Police say they detained four people. No serious injuries were reported.