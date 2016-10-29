Renzi roots for Clinton, warns against 'demagogic' populism

ROME — Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is warning against the "demagogic" populism of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and politicians like him in Europe.

At a rally Saturday of his Democratic Party, Renzi said the political left around the world is in trouble and must figure out its identity.

Citing Trump by name, he said: "It really means something if there's a risk we'll have a populist government in the United States."

He said he hopes U.S. voters come together to elect Hillary Clinton, "the first woman president of the United States, which we hope will happen."

Renzi was recently hosted at President Barack Obama's final state dinner.