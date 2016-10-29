Roadside bomb kills 2 soldiers, injuries 4 others in Sinai

EL-ARISH, Egypt — Egyptian security officials say a roadside bomb killed two soldiers and wounded four others in the restive northeastern region of the Sinai Peninsula.

The officials say the bomb struck an armoured vehicle carrying soldiers to Sheikh Zuwaid near the city of el-Arish city on Saturday. The four soldiers, they said, are in a critical condition and the death toll could rise.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press.