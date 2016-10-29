San Francisco's 'leaning tower' hit with violation notices

SAN FRANCISCO — A 58-story luxury condominium that has gained notoriety as the leaning tower of San Francisco is facing two violation notices accusing owners of making unauthorized repairs.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Saturday (http://bit.ly/2f3ahaG) that the repairs to two ramps and the underground garage were intended to address the problems caused by the building's sinking, but city building inspectors found they were done without permits.

The Millennium Tower Homeowners Association, which owns the building, told the newspaper it assumed that any necessary permits were being properly pursued by developer Millennium Partners.

P.J. Johnston, a spokesman for Millennium Partners, says the developer will work with the association to address issues like these that commonly arise with large buildings.