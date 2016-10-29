Spain's Rajoy faces 2nd Parliament vote that may end impasse

MADRID — Spain's 10-month political deadlock may end as Parliament is expected to approve acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's bid to form a new minority government.

Rajoy needed a majority in the 350-seat Parliament during a first confidence vote Thursday but was rejected. Parliament holds a second vote Saturday in which he needs only more votes in favour than against.

He has the support of 170 lawmakers, 137 of them from his own party.

Rajoy's chances rest upon the rival Socialist party. It has agreed to abstain during Saturday's vote, but 11 members have said they will vote against him.

If elected, Rajoy likely will be sworn in before King Felipe VI on Sunday.