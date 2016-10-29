Suspect killed by CHP officers in north Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento County sheriff's spokesman says a suspect is dead after he pointed a gun at police and was shot by two California Highway Patrol officers.

Sgt. Tony Turnbull says one officer saw the man walking with a gun in his hand Friday afternoon along a street near Interstate 80.

He says the suspect pointed the gun toward other officers as they arrived, ignoring their commands to drop the weapon.

Two CHP officers fired.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, was taken to a hospital but later died. His name was not immediately released.

No one else was injured.

CHP Officer Chad Hertzell referred calls to the sheriff's department, which is handling the investigation.