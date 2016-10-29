The Latest: Pipeline protesters to gather at Capitol

CANNON BALL, N.D. — The Latest on protests in North Dakota over the Dakota Access oil pipeline (all times local):

11 a.m.

Protesters trying to block the Dakota Access Pipeline are bringing their concerns to the North Dakota Capitol.

A rally is scheduled Saturday afternoon in Bismarck. Organizers say in a Facebook post that the event, called Rally To Protect Our Future, will feature landowners and community members encouraging supporters statewide "to take action how they can."

Hundreds of people gathered at a similar rally in September.

Standing Rock Sioux members and other protesters argue that the nearly 1,200-mile oil pipeline is a threat to water and cultural sites. Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners, which is building the pipeline across four states, says the line is safe.

___

10:40 a.m.

Protesters trying to block the Dakota Access oil pipeline are staying near their encampment following two days of confrontations that resulted in more than a hundred arrests and a barricade of burned-out vehicles on a North Dakota highway.

A handful of people walked along the highway amid cloudy, chilly weather Saturday morning as campfires burned at the nearby camp where hundreds of protesters are staying. About a half-dozen law enforcement vehicles were parked along the roadway.

As many as 50 protesters gathered behind heavy plywood sheets and the burned vehicles on Friday, a day after about 140 people were arrested while protesting on private property.

Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier described the protesters as "non-confrontational but unco-operative ," and credited Standing Rock Sioux tribal members for helping to ease tensions.

___

12 a.m.

A tense protest over the Dakota Access pipeline subsided at least temporarily after some protest leaders urged activists to leave a barricade near a state highway bridge.

As many as 50 protesters gathered Friday behind heavy plywood sheets and burned-out vehicles. They faced a line of concrete barriers, military vehicles and police in riot gear.

But only a handful of people, some of them observers from Amnesty International, remained on the bridge by late afternoon after protest representatives told people to return to the main encampment.

Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier described the protesters as "non-confrontational but unco-operative ." He credited Standing Rock Sioux tribal members for helping to ease tensions on the bridge.