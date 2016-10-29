WHERE THEY STAND: A checklist of Clinton, Trump on issues
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — By now, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have taken a stab at all sorts of issues and an actual stand on many.
Election Day won't settle what gets done over the next four years — only who gets to try. Nearly all their ideas require Congress to go along, a tall order.
Even so, they've presented voters with distinct choices and sketched out the opening act for an administration that will be engaging lawmakers across the policy landscape.
A checklist of where the Democratic and Republican candidates stand on a selection of issues:
___
ABORTION: Nominate Supreme Court justices who support abortion rights?
CLINTON: Yes
TRUMP: No
___
CHILD CARE
CLINTON: 12 weeks of government-paid family and medical leave. Double the child tax credit for families with children 4 and younger, to $2,000 per child.
TRUMP: 6 weeks of leave for new mothers, with the government paying wages equivalent to unemployment benefits. New income tax deduction for child care expenses, other tax benefits and a new rebate or tax credit for low-income families.
___
CLIMATE CHANGE
CLINTON: $60 billion to switch to cleaner energy. Maintain Obama administration commitment to cut emissions of heat-trapping gasses by up to 30
TRUMP: Calls attempts to remedy global warming "a very, very expensive form of tax." Previously called global warming a hoax.
___
DEBT
CLINTON: Tax increases on wealthy would help pay for programs, but the extra revenue would not go to bringing down the debt.
TRUMP: Promises massive tax cuts, without proposing curbs in expensive benefit programs; analysts forecast debt would rise more than under Clinton.
___
EDUCATION
CLINTON: Universal pre-kindergarten within 10 years, to be achieved by giving money to states.
TRUMP: $20 billion in first year to help states expand school choice.
___
EDUCATION-COLLEGE
CLINTON: Government-paid tuition at in-state, public colleges for students from families making less than $85,000. Income threshold to rise to $125,000 by 2021.
TRUMP: Cap student loan payments at 12.5
___
ENERGY
CLINTON: Generate enough renewable energy to power every home in U.S. within 10 years. Measured support for hydraulic fracturing.
TRUMP: "Unleash American energy" by stripping regulations to allow unfettered production of oil, coal, natural gas and other sources. Rescind Clean Power Plan, an Obama administration strategy to fight climate change.
___
FOREIGN POLICY
CLINTON: Sees international partnerships as essential for using U.S. influence and lessening chances of war.
TRUMP: "America First" policy means alliances and coalitions would not pass muster unless they produced a net benefit to the U.S.
___
GUNS
CLINTON: Renew ban on assault-type weapons, ensure background checks are completed before a gun sale goes forward, mandate such checks for gun-show sales and repeal law that shields gun manufacturers from liability.
TRUMP: Nominate Supreme Court justices who
___
HEALTH CARE
CLINTON: Build on Obama health care law, with federal spending to help with rising out-of-pocket costs. Repeal a tax on generous coverage that was instituted to help pay for the law's benefits.
TRUMP: Seek to repeal the law and replace it. Studies say his plan would make up to 20 million uninsured.
___
IMMIGRATION
CLINTON: Provide a path to citizenship, not just legal status, for many people in the country illegally. Expand programs that protect some groups of immigrants from deportation, including those who arrived as children and parents of U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents.
TRUMP: Deport people in the country illegally who have committed serious crimes, build a wall along Mexico border at Mexico's expense. No longer proposing to deport all who are illegally in the U.S., but has not proposed steps to give them legal status.
___
INFRASTRUCTURE
CLINTON: Spend $250 billion over next five years on public infrastructure and direct an additional $25 billion to a new infrastructure bank to help finance local projects.
TRUMP: Has said he would double Clinton's infrastructure spending, financing with bonds.
___
IRAN: Support the deal freezing Iran's nuclear development program in exchange for relief of international sanctions?
CLINTON: Yes
TRUMP: No
___
ISLAMIC STATE MILITANTS
CLINTON: Mostly would stay the course from the Obama administration.
TRUMP: Vows relentless bombing; has expressed support for outlawed interrogation techniques.
___
JOBS
CLINTON: Spend more on roads, tunnels, and other infrastructure. Make government-paid tuition available to most students, enabling more Americans to qualify for higher-paying jobs.
TRUMP: Cut taxes and regulation to spur hiring. Vows manufacturing revival through restrictive practices on imports and improved business climate.
___
MINIMUM WAGE
CLINTON: At least $12 an hour, from the current $7.50.
TRUMP: $10.
___
REFUGEES
CLINTON: Expand Syrian refugee program to let in as many as 65,000 over an unspecified time. About 10,000 came in first year of program.
TRUMP: Halt the Syrian refugee program; "extreme" vetting of arrivals from places known for extremism.
___
SOCIAL SECURITY
CLINTON: Expand benefits for widows and family caregivers, require wealthy people to pay Social Security taxes on more of their income
TRUMP: No cuts to Social Security.
___
TAXES
CLINTON: Tax increases for the wealthy, such as minimum 30
TRUMP: Collapse the seven income tax brackets, which peak at 39.6
___
TRADE
CLINTON: Opposes Trans-Pacific trade deal, after championing the agreement as secretary of state. Mixed record of support and opposition to free trade.
TRUMP: Impose hefty tariffs on countries judged to be trading unfairly, a step that would suppress their exports and increase costs of goods imported into U.S. Renegotiate or withdraw from North American Free Trade Agreement. Opposes Trans-Pacific trade deal.
___
WALL STREET REGULATION
CLINTON: More.
TRUMP: Less.
EDITOR'S NOTE _ A look at issues at stake in the election and their impact on people