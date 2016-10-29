Wife of mentally ill man asks Pakistan to halt his execution
ISLAMABAD — The wife of a Pakistani man diagnosed with schizophrenia has appealed the country's president to spare her husband's life and suspend a death sentence which is set to be carried out in less than 72 hours.
Safia Bano said Saturday she has filed a revised petition in the country's supreme court of Pakistan, requesting the suspension of the scheduled Nov. 2 execution of Imdad Ali, 50. She said she met with Ali in jail two days ago and that he doesn't fully comprehend what is about to happen.
Bano said her lawyer has informed her that the court will hear her appeal on Monday, a day before Ali is to be hanged.
Ali has been on death row since he was convicted in 2001 of murdering a religious scholar.
