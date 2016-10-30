3 bodies found in front of home in rural Kansas

NEWTON, Kan. — Police say the bodies of three people have been found in front of a home in a rural area near Newton, Kansas.

The Newton Police Department says in a news release posted on Facebook that the bodies were found after a call from a motorist.

When police arrived the three bodies were found, as well as an 18-month-old child, who was not harmed.

No suspects have been located.

Police say the names of the deceased will not be released until family is notified.