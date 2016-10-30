Clinton calls FBI's actions ahead of vote 'deeply troubling'

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Hillary Clinton is calling the actions of the FBI just days ahead of the presidential election "deeply troubling."

FBI Director James Comey has told Congress the bureau is looking into a batch of new emails that appeared pertinent to its investigation into Clinton's private email system.

Clinton told supporters in Florida on Saturday that Comey should put out the "full and complete facts" about the FBI review.

Her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, says it's all part of a huge political scandal and is hoping to raise new doubts about Clinton's trustworthiness.