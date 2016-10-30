Emirati police find strange fruit covered in writing, nails
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Police in one of the sheikhdoms of the United Arab Emirates say they found and determined a strange fruit covered in writing and nails was not dangerous.
Police in Sharjah, a conservative emirate
The yellow melon bore Arabic writing and appeared to have a cartoon picture of a person on it, with nails hammered into neat rows on the figure.
Police say they spoke with officials at the emirate's Islamic Affairs Department and determined it not to be a threat.
While more relaxed on social issues than its Arab