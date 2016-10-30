Georgia's governing party seeks constitutional majority
TBILISI, Georgia — Georgians are voting in the second round of parliamentary elections with the governing party in the former Soviet republic aiming to win enough seats to change the constitution.
The Georgian Dream party took 67 of the 150 seats in voting three weeks ago, but no candidate received a majority of the votes for 50 seats in the first round.
Georgian Dream candidates polled the largest support in most of those races in the first round, but the likelihood of its winning the 46 seats needed for a three-quarters
Both Georgian Dream and main opponent the United National Movement are pro-West, seeking better relations with NATO and the EU.
