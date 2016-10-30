Georgia's governing party seeks constitutional majority

TBILISI, Georgia — Georgians are voting in the second round of parliamentary elections with the governing party in the former Soviet republic aiming to win enough seats to change the constitution.

The Georgian Dream party took 67 of the 150 seats in voting three weeks ago, but no candidate received a majority of the votes for 50 seats in the first round.

Georgian Dream candidates polled the largest support in most of those races in the first round, but the likelihood of its winning the 46 seats needed for a three-quarters constitutional majority is unclear. In most districts, substantial first-round vote shares went to independents or candidates from a score of small parties.