IS claims killing of Algerian police officer

ALGIERS, Algeria — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the killing of an Algerian police officer while he was reportedly dining in a restaurant.

The group has been trying to expand in Algeria, where al-Qaida's North African branch and other Islamic extremist groups have been based and have long fought Algerian authorities.

The IS-affiliated Amaq news agency said in a statement that IS fighters shot the officer and seized his weapon in the attack Friday in Constantine, 400 kilometres (240 miles) east of the capital Algiers. It later posted a picture of what it said was the officer's gun.