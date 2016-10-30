Israeli police: Palestinian driver killed after car attack

JERUSALEM — Israeli police say a Palestinian driver has rammed a car into a group of officers, injuring three before he was shot dead.

Police spokeswoman Luba Samri says the driver sped into paramilitary border police forces near the West Bank town of Beit Ummar. Palestinian officials and media identified the alleged assailant as Khalid Ikhlayel, a 23-year-old university student.

The attack was the latest in a year-long wave of violence. Palestinian attackers have killed 36 Israelis and two visiting Americans in stabbings, shootings and vehicular rammings. At least 222 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in that period.