Japanese exchange student, host die in fall at Utah canyon

PROVO, Utah — Authorities are trying to determine how a 14-year-old foreign exchange student visiting Utah and the man hosting him died in an apparent fall in Provo Canyon.

A Utah County sheriff's search and rescue team recovered the body of 28-year-old Brandon Reas on Sunday.

The day before, hikers found the body of Kedi Chen at the base of Bridal Veil Falls.

Despite attempts to revive him, the teen was pronounced dead the scene.

Deputies then determined that he had been hiking with Reas, of Springville.

A search resumed this morning that led to the discovery of Reas' body.

According to officials, Chen was from China but lived in Nara, Japan. He only arrived in Utah that day and was planning to visit for a few days as part of a short-term exchange program.

Reas and his family were his hosts.