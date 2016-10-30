Maduro kicks off Vatican-led talks with Venezuela opposition

CARACAS, Venezuela — Some members of Venezuela's opposition have begun meeting with the government in a Vatican-led attempt to defuse the country's political crisis.

But 15 parties belonging to the Democratic Unity alliance are boycotting the session that began Sunday night, arguing that conditions aren't right for talks with the government after authorities cancelled a recall referendum aimed at removing socialist President Nicolas Maduro from office.

Maduro arrived at a museum in western Caracas to begin the talks. Also present was former Spanish President Jose Luis Zapatero and a Vatican mediator.