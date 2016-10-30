Moldovans elect president for 1st time in 20 years
CHISINAU, Moldova —
It is the first time citizens have directly voted for their president in 20 years in an election where many are angry about high-level corruption.
Polls opened Sunday at 7 a.m. and close at 9 p.m., with first results expected two hours later.
Ex-World Bank economist Maia Sandu is the preferred option for those who want Moldova to join the European mainstream.
If no candidate wins a majority, there will be a runoff on Nov. 13.