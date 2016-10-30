Paraguay ruling party looks to legalize re-election

ASUNCION, Paraguay — Paraguay's ruling party is looking to let presidents extend their stay in office, though the plan faces opposition.

The Colorado Party convention voted Saturday to ask its congressional delegation to back a constitutional change ending the ban on re-election. Presidents now are limited to a single 5-year term.

The party of President Horacio Cartes has a majority in the lower house of Congress, but it's a minority in the Senate, which would also have to approve the measure. And any change would have to face a referendum as well.

Many Latin American countries banned or limited consecutive re-election due to a history of strongman leaders who held power for decades.