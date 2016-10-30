Police investigate weapons found near Serb PM's family home

BELGRADE, Serbia — The Serbian prime minister says an investigation is under way to determine whether a large cache of weapons found near his family house outside Belgrade is linked to a possible attack against him.

Aleksandar Vucic said Sunday that a DNA analysis will show whether a trunk containing an anti-tank rocket, hand grenades and sniper ammunition was left in a forest by "accident" or it is something much more serious. He says that if no DNA samples are discovered, it could be a job planned by professionals.

Vucic was evacuated from the house when the cache was discovered by police on Saturday.