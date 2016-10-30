Pope tweets for Christian unity on eve of Sweden visit

LUND, Sweden — Pope Francis hopes that his upcoming visit to Sweden on the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation will help in uniting Christians.

The pontiff, who is heading to the largely Lutheran country in Scandinavia, tweeted Sunday: "I ask you to please pray that my journey to Sweden might contribute to the unity of all Christians."

The pope's two-day visit on the celebration that marks Martin Luther's challenge to the Catholic dogma is widely seen as the Vatican's efforts to mend ties with other Christians.