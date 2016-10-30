Powerful earthquake rattles central, southern Italy
ROME — A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 has rocked central and southern Italy, sending already quake-damaged buildings crumbling after a week of temblors that have left thousands homeless.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or death. Residents already rattled by a constant trembling of the earth rushed into piazzas and streets after being roused from bed by Sunday's 7:40 a.m. quake. Nuns rushed out of their church in Norcia as the clock tower appeared about to crumble.
