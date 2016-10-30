The Latest: Officials search river near protest for person

CANNON BALL, N.D. — The Latest on protesters trying to halt construction of the Dakota Access oil pipeline (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

A North Dakota sheriff says officials are searching for a missing person after a canoeing incident in the Cannonball River near a Dakota Access pipeline protest camp.

Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said Sunday afternoon that his office had activated its dive team and that the state Game and Fish Department is sending a boat.

Authorities didn't immediately release identifying details about the person.

The incident occurred near a Dakota Access protest camp where demonstrators have been protesting the nearly 1,200-mile, four-state pipeline.

Kirchmeier says he believes one person involved in the canoeing incident was able to make it out of the water.

___

3:25 p.m.

No injuries or damage have been reported following an early-morning fire on private land near a Dakota Access pipeline protest camp in North Dakota.

Morton County sheriff's officials released a statement saying local fire crews couldn't access the fire after it was reported early Sunday morning because of the terrain.

The statement says National Guard helicopters with 600-gallon water buckets were sent in to help and extinguished the fire in an area south of Mandan.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Donnell Preskey said earlier Sunday that a county commissioner estimated the fire burned about 400 acres. She said the fire was on private property but declined to say where.

She says the cause is being investigated and no arrests have been made.

___

2:45 p.m.

Eight people are facing trespassing charges after protesting in the path of the Dakota Access oil pipeline in northwest Iowa this weekend.

The Omaha World-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2ftzeAi ) the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says the arrests happened Saturday on a farm near Rockwell City, Iowa.

Ed Fallon, with the Bold Iowa group, says people who oppose the pipeline are frustrated it is moving forward.

The $3.8 billion pipeline is designed to carry oil 1,200 miles from western North Dakota through South Dakota and Iowa to a shipping point at Patoka, Illinois.

Hundreds of protesters have gathered in southern North Dakota near the Standing Rock Sioux tribe's reservation to object to the project. That has led to clashes with law enforcement and more than 140 arrests in the past week.

___

1 p.m.

When a few dozen people began camping in North Dakota to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline, they set up a GoFundMe page with a $5,000 goal. That account now tops $1 million.

The fund is among several cash streams that have provided at least $3 million to help with legal costs, food and other supplies to those opposing the nearly 1,200-mile pipeline.

The money also could help protesters prolong their months-long encampments that have attracted thousands of supporters as the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe pursues the fight in court.

But demonstrators note that the money is quickly spent. It's been used to purchase yurts, composting toilets and groceries at the camps. It also helps cover legal costs, including bail for some of the hundreds of protesters who've been arrested.

___

12:30 p.m.

Authorities are investigating an overnight fire that may have burned hundreds of acres near a Dakota Access pipeline protest camp in North Dakota.

Morton County sheriff's spokeswoman Donnell Preskey says the fire was reported early Sunday but quickly extinguished.

Preskey says the fire burned on private property, but declined to say where. She says a county commissioner estimated the fire burned about 400 acres.

Preskey says the cause is being investigated and no arrests have been made. She says two National Guard helicopters were sent to fight the blaze.

Protesters were evicted last week from property owned by the company building the pipeline. A company spokeswoman didn't immediately return a message seeking comment Sunday.