TV Interview banned with ex-auditor who exposed corruption
CAIRO — A rare TV interview with Egypt's former chief auditor, who went on trial after publicly alleging massive government corruption, has been banned.
Hesham Genena, whom Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi sacked from his post after he spoke out against corruption in March, told The Associated Press on Sunday that Al-Mehwar TV network
Al-Mehwar has been airing promos for the interview for several days and it was due to be aired on Saturday night. Instead the network replaced it with a soap opera.
Attempts to reach the program's host and the channel's owner were unsuccessful.
Genena has been sentenced to one year in prison and a fine for "spreading false news."