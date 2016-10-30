TV Interview banned with ex-auditor who exposed corruption

CAIRO — A rare TV interview with Egypt's former chief auditor, who went on trial after publicly alleging massive government corruption, has been banned.

Hesham Genena, whom Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi sacked from his post after he spoke out against corruption in March, told The Associated Press on Sunday that Al-Mehwar TV network cancelled the entire episode of the "90 minutes" talk show without giving any reasons.

Al-Mehwar has been airing promos for the interview for several days and it was due to be aired on Saturday night. Instead the network replaced it with a soap opera.

Attempts to reach the program's host and the channel's owner were unsuccessful.