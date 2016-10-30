US report: Afghanistan's road system years from viability

KABUL — A U.S. report says weak capacity, corruption, funding issues, and insecurity are limiting the Afghan Ministry of Public Works' ability to maintain Afghanistan's road infrastructure.

In a new report released Sunday, the U.S. government's Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction says that without tangible Afghan government action to support needed reforms, the effective management of Afghanistan's road infrastructure will remain an elusive goal.

SIGAR says that since 2002, USAID and the Defence Department have spent approximately $2.8 billion to construct and repair Afghanistan's roads and perform capacity-building activities.