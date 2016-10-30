Voters weigh in on Ivory Coast constitution changes

ABIDJAN, Cote d'Ivoire — Voters in Ivory Coast are weighing in on the country's new constitution, which is expected to be approved despite several violent demonstrations by the opposition.

The new constitution being considered in Sunday's referendum makes several key changes to the requirements for presidential candidates, including the issue of nationality.

Under the existing constitution, both parents of a presidential candidate must be Ivorian citizens. However, the West Africa's economic powerhouse has long drawn immigrants from poorer countries in the region, especially Burkina Faso.

President Alassane Ouattara was once accused of failing to meet that nationality requirement. Even though he maintains the allegations were false, he has vowed to change the rules governing candidates.