Yemeni officials: Death toll in Saudi-led airstrike hits 58

SANAA, Yemen — A Yemeni security chief says the death toll in an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition on a prison complex has risen to 58.

Abdel-Rahman al-Mansab, a security chief of the district of al-Zaydia in the Red Sea port of Hodeida, said most of the dead in Saturday's airstrike were prisoners. They were among a total of 115 inmates who were serving jail terms for misdemeanour crimes or who were still in pretrial detention.

The city is under control of Yemen's Shiite Houthi rebels, who seized the capital and much of the northern region in 2014.