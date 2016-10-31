4 bodies found on highway near Mexican capital

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's federal police say four bodies have been found on a major highway connecting the capital with the city of Toluca.

Monday's statement from the federal police doesn't give details about the cause of the deaths or motive, but the area has been the scene of dumped bodies attributed to organized crime in previous years.

The statement also says the federal police chief has ordered an investigation into agents who were establishing a perimeter around the crime scene. It follows a video circulating on social media showing federal police agents wrestling and handcuffing a journalist at the scene.