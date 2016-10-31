Appeals court unreceptive to claims by Russian arms dealer

NEW YORK — The latest effort to nullify the conviction of a notorious Russian arms dealer dubbed the Merchant of Death has met an unreceptive audience of U.S. appeals court judges.

All three judges on a New York City panel hearing an appeal on behalf of Viktor Bout (boot) expressed skepticism Monday about his unfair prosecution claims.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel heard arguments on the new challenge to Bout's conviction and 25-year prison sentence. It did not immediately rule.