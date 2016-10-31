China state media: 33 coal miners trapped following blast

BEIJING — Chinese state media say 33 miners are trapped after a gas explosion ripped through the shaft in which they were working.

The Xinhua News Agency says the condition of those underground isn't known.

Citing local officials, it says the blast ripped through the mine in the sprawling western region of Chongqing shortly before noon Monday.

China's mining industry has long been among the world's deadliest, although safety improvements and the closure of smaller, more dangerous mines have reduced the death toll in recent years.