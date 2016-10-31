Consumer spending rebounded in September
WASHINGTON — Consumers boosted their spending in September at the fastest pace in three months, while their incomes grew by a modest amount.
Consumer spending increased 0.5
The overall economy grew at a 2.9
Jennifer Lee, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, said the report depicted a "good handoff" from the third quarter going into the fourth quarter.
"More money coming in helped support stronger spending," Lee said, noting that the rise in incomes marked the seventh consecutive increase.
The September result was the best showing since a similar gain in June. While the quarter started well, spending slowed to a 0.3 gain in July before falling by 0.1
In addition to the big gain in spending on durable goods, spending on non-durable goods such as clothing also showed a solid increase of 0.6
A key inflation gauge followed by the Federal Reserve was up a slight 0.2
Fed officials meet this week, but they are expected to its key policy rate unchanged at 0.25
With spending rising faster than incomes, the personal saving rate slipped slightly to 5.7