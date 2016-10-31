Danish police find bodies of Syrian refugees in freezer

COPENHAGEN — Danish police say the remains of a 27-year-old Syrian woman and her two daughters, aged 7 and 9, were found in a freezer inside their apartment in southern Denmark.

Police made the gruesome discovery Sunday in the town of Aabenraa after a relative of the woman told them he hadn't been able to reach her for a few days.

Investigators said Monday that the victims were killed but didn't give any details.

The woman's husband wasn't in the apartment and is now being sought by police.