Democrats say Trump, GOP are intimidating voters in 4 states

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Democrats are accusing Republicans and Donald Trump's presidential campaign of conspiring to intimidate voters in at least four key states.

The lawsuits were filed beginning Sunday in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona. The defendants include Trump, the states' Republican parties and GOP operative Roger Stone, who runs the group "Stop the Steal."

In a federal lawsuit filed in Cleveland, Democrats accuse Trump and others of conspiring to intimidate voters. The complaint cites comments from Trump rallies in which he urges supporters to "watch" voters. The suit alleges such "vigilante voter intimidation" violates federal law.

An Ohio GOP spokeswoman calls the lawsuit "a publicity stunt" and says it's not involved in intimidation. Messages left Monday with Trump's national and Ohio campaigns were not immediately returned.