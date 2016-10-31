Ex-Singapore executives extradited in Navy bribery case
A
A
Share via Email
SAN DIEGO — Two former executives of a Singapore company that supplies ships have been extradited in a wide-spanning bribery scandal involving its CEO nicknamed "Fat Leonard" and high-ranking US Navy officials.
Former Glenn
CEO Leonard "Fat Leonard" Francis is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to bribing Navy officials in exchange for classified information. Prosecutors say his company overbilled the Navy by nearly $35 million.
Peterson was the company's
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
My boyfriend doesn't want kids but I do, and I love him. What should I do?
-
Marathoner Caribou Legs gets warm Nova Scotia welcome: 'I'm really grateful'
-
WWE star Paige, fiance Alberto Del Rio, stop for donairs at KOD in Halifax
-
Canadian police forces’ switch to darker cruisers ‘a disturbing trend,’ critics say