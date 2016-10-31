Ex-Singapore executives extradited in Navy bribery case

SAN DIEGO — Two former executives of a Singapore company that supplies ships have been extradited in a wide-spanning bribery scandal involving its CEO nicknamed "Fat Leonard" and high-ranking US Navy officials.

Former Glenn Defence Marine Asia executives Neil Peterson and Linda Raja appeared Monday in federal court in San Diego and were ordered detained pending trial. They are accused of submitting false claims totalling more than $5 million to the Navy. The defendants could not be reached for comment.

CEO Leonard "Fat Leonard" Francis is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to bribing Navy officials in exchange for classified information. Prosecutors say his company overbilled the Navy by nearly $35 million.