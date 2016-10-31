Ex-wife: Father cared deeply for child who died in hot car
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The ex-wife of a Georgia man charged with murder after their toddler son died in a hot car says her former husband was an involved father who "wanted to enjoy every second he could" with the child.
Leanna Taylor began testifying Monday morning as a
Prosecutors say Harris killed his son intentionally to escape the responsibilities of family life.
Taylor told jurors she and Harris had problems with their sex life. But she says when it came to Cooper, Harris "wanted to be the one to push him on swings" and the one "to slide down the slide with him."