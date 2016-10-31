Ex-wife: Father cared deeply for child who died in hot car

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The ex-wife of a Georgia man charged with murder after their toddler son died in a hot car says her former husband was an involved father who "wanted to enjoy every second he could" with the child.

Leanna Taylor began testifying Monday morning as a defence witness for Justin Ross Harris, as the trial enters its fifth week. He is charged with murder in the June 2014 death of their 22-month-old son, Cooper.

Prosecutors say Harris killed his son intentionally to escape the responsibilities of family life. Defence attorneys say the death was a tragic accident.