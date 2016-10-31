FBI news too late to sway millions of early voters
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump's supporters may hope that last week's FBI revelation about the Hillary Clinton email investigation might give the Republican's campaign a boost. But it's already too late for Trump to win over around a fifth of American voters, including many of the most coveted ones: those in battleground states.
Tens of millions of voters had already cast ballots before news broke Friday that the FBI was examining newly discovered emails that might be pertinent to the dormant investigation of Clinton's use of a private email server.
In critical states such as Florida, Nevada and Colorado, one-third or more of the expected ballots have already been cast. The breakdown of those voters by party affiliation, race and other factors points to an advantage for Clinton. That will make it more difficult for Trump to capitalize on the FBI news.
Overall, early voting — by mail and at polling stations — is underway in 37 states.
At least 24.6 million votes have been cast, far higher than the rate in 2012, according to Associated Press data. That represents nearly 20
A look at voting so far in key states:
___
FLORIDA
More than 3.7 million early ballots have been cast, or nearly half the total votes cast in Florida in 2012. Democratic ballots are now virtually tied with those cast by registered Republicans, each with about 40
___
NORTH CAROLINA
At least 1.6 million votes have been cast, or more than one-third of total ballots in 2012. Democratic ballots lead, 44
___
NEVADA
More than 457,000 residents have voted, nearly half the total 1 million votes cast in 2012. Democratic ballots are currently ahead, 44
___
COLORADO
At least 866,000 people have voted, or roughly one-third the total votes in 2012. Democratic ballots lead, 38
___
IOWA
More than 398,000 ballots have been cast, or about one-fourth the total ballots in 2012. Democratic ballots are ahead, 45
___
